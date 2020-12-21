Where to get tested for COVID-19 in East Texas over the holidays

Local News

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – COVID-19 testing locations have adjusted their hours during the next two weeks for holidays.

Personal preference of where to get tested for COVID-19 will depend on whether the person has insurance, whether the person has access to transportation, and where the person lives. 

  • The St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler is a free testing site for anyone with or without symptoms. Testing is available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for this week and next week.
  • The Palestine Civic Center in Palestine will be giving free testing on Tuesday, December 22nd and on Tuesday December 29th.
  • Free COVID-19 walk-in testing locations operated by TDEM are also available in Henderson, Mabank, Sulphur Springs, Terrell, and cities throughout Texas.

