TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department is providing two drop-off locations for residents to recycle their natural Christmas trees through Jan. 15.

Residents can drop off their natural, non-flocked Christmas trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. There are designated areas at Golden Road Park (at the intersection of McDonald Road and Golden Road) and Fun Forest Park (located in the 900 block of North Glenwood Boulevard).

All lights, ornaments, garland and tinsel should be removed from the Christmas tree before dropping it off near the sign that says “Christmas Tree Drop Off.”

Trees that are dropped off at the parks are available for fishermen to pick up and sink in nearby lakes to create fish habitats.

“Small fish eat the aquatic insects that find a home in the tree branches. The fish also use the trees as a hiding place. As a result, fishing is improved around the recycled trees because more fish congregate in these areas,” the City of Tyler said in a release.

Residents can also leave their natural trees at the curb for disposal at the landfill.