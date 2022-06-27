EAST TEXAS (KETK) – With dry conditions across the state, many counties across East Texas have issued burn bans and canceled their annual firework programs.

The following cities have decided to move forward with their plans as of Monday:

Tyler

The City of Tyler will host their annual “Fourth of July Celebration at Lindsey Park” event on July 4. The gates at Lindsey Park will open at 2 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m. once it is dark.

Admission is free, and live entertainment will include music provided by Complete Wedding and Events. Other vendors and food trucks will be available and can register for the event until Wednesday.

Officers will be there to assist traffic and parking, and Tyler Transit buses will be available. Buses will run every 10 to 15 minutes to transport attendees to the park at no charge from the Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center and Tyler Junior College West Campus.

Smith County is not currently under a burn ban.

Gladewater

The annual “Chamber of Commerce Fireworks” will take place at Lake Gladewater on Sunday night. The lake will be open to swim, boat, picnic and food trucks will be available starting at 5 p.m.

The “Patriotic Boat Parade” will begin at 8 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m.

Officials warn that street closures will occur during the event, and Pinecrest Street and Woodbine Street will become one-way so that emergency vehicles have a route out. There will be no parking on these streets, and barricades will be placed early in the day.

“We are thankful for the blessings bestowed on our great nation and wish everyone a safe and fun holiday,” city officials said. “Happy 246th Birthday America!”

Upshur County is currently under a burn ban.

Palestine

The “City of Palestine Annual Fireworks Celebration” is set to take place on Saturday at Steven Bennett Park. The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks are expected to start around 9:15 p.m. or as soon as it is dark.

While the event will still take place under professional guidance, police would like to remind that fireworks are prohibited within Palestine city limits.

Anderson County is currently under a burn ban.

If you know of any fireworks shows not listed here, please email tips@ketk.com.