PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas platinum-selling southern rock band, Whiskey Myers, will return to their roots of Palestine for the fifth annual Wiggy Thump Festival.

The band will be headlining the festival on April 15, 2023 at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Pavilion in Palestine.

This will be one of the band’s final events on the 41-stop ‘Tornillo’ tour and their last stop in Texas.

