UPDATE: Power has been restored to the White Oak elementary campus, and officials said the school will resume its normal schedule for the rest of the day.

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – The White Oak elementary campus is without power as of Monday morning, according to officials.

Officials said all students are safe during the outage.

“We are awaiting information from SWEPCO,” officials with the White Oak Intermediate School said. “All other campuses are operating as normal.”