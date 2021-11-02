White Oak emergency officials on the scene after oil truck, pump jack catches fire

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – White Oak emergency officials are on the scene after an oil truck first caught on fire and then ignited a pump jack off of Cherokee Trace.

The White Oak Fire Department along with the area Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire.

As of this writing, KETK does not know how the fire started.

According to the White Oak Fire Department there are no reported injuries as of this writing.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.