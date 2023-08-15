WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — As White Oak ISD starts the new school year, it’s also Superintendent William Paul’s first year leading the district.

“My intention is every day to show up and make sure that I am here to support the students and staff,” said William Paul.

Staff shared that Mr. Paul is doing a great job. “Very good about rallying the troops and letting us know how appreciated we are,” said Mikki Faircloth, White Oak ISD CTE Teacher.

Faircloth has taught for 34 years, and this year is her 24th at White Oak ISD.

Paul’s priorities are to ensure campus safety and show support throughout the entire school system. “You don’t want to change just for the sake of change, you want to make sure that whatever you do change is intentional and there’s a reason behind it,” said Paul.

Already, it’s been a positive start to the school year. Monday night, the school board voted to give staff a three-percent raise. “One of the things that I am really excited for is for teachers across the board to get raises because it’s hard to retain teachers,” said Faircloth.

One senior shares how teachers always go above and beyond for their students. “These teachers are really my backbone they are the ones that keep me encouraged and really just help me be the best that I can be. Because they push you to your full potential,” said Kynlee Bright, White Oak High School Senior.

Adding that they never fail to show up. “I’m going to at be the football game, I’ll be at your UIL events. I mean you see this in practically every teacher we have at white oak they’re so dedicated and just loving of our kids here,” said Bright.

This year, White Oak’s theme is “gushing with roughneck pride.”

“Supporting students and taking pride in what we do on a daily basis whether that be athletics, or math or UIL, or band or whatever it is,” said Paul.

So, everyone knows they have support into another successful school year.