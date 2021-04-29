White Oak ISD students learn the art of archery during gym class

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK)- Students at White Oak ISD are taking a different approach during their gym class.

They get to practice archery during physical education.

Some students were even using their skills after school at White Oak Middle School.

About 80 to 100 kids are taking part in this program.

Brian Gray is the superintendent and coach. He has been teaching archery for more than 12 years.

“We like to introduce things to kiddos, that they may not be able to experience somewhere else. Maybe they can find a niche, and you know archery is a thing that you can do as a lifetime sport or a hobby for many years. My boys are grown and graduated school, and we still shoot together,” said Gray.

The program is sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Students are also getting ready for their first socially distanced archery tournament. They will be competing against Harleton ISD on May 4.