White Oak man has medical episode, dies after crashing into tree

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A White Oak man died after crashing into a mailbox and a tree.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers received a call about a fatal crash on Sunday June 13, around 5:32 a.m. The wreck happened on W. Whatley Road west of White Oak.

Investigators think that the driver had a medical episode. A 2000 Lexus GS 300 was heading east on W. Whatley Rd.

The vehicle went off the road, then collided with the mailbox and struck a tree.

The driver was Glynn C. Burch, 88, of White Oak. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Bryan and was taken to Bigham Mortuary in Longview.