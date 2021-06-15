White Oak man has medical episode, dies after crashing into tree

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A White Oak man died after crashing into a mailbox and a tree.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers received a call about a fatal crash on Sunday June 13, around 5:32 a.m. The wreck happened on W. Whatley Road west of White Oak.

Investigators think that the driver had a medical episode. A 2000 Lexus GS 300 was heading east on W. Whatley Rd.

The vehicle went off the road, then collided with the mailbox and struck a tree.

The driver was Glynn C. Burch, 88, of White Oak. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Bryan and was taken to Bigham Mortuary in Longview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51