White Oak man who defrauded banks set to enter pleas on theft charges

Tim Vaughn is set to enter guilty pleas to felony theft charges

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Gregg County judicial records show former White Oak Mayor Tim Vaughn, who was sentenced to prison for bank fraud, is scheduled to enter guilty pleas on theft charges.

He is set appear before a judge in a hearing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 4, in 124th District Court in Longview, records show.

One count involves theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000 and the other involves theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

In May 2019, Vaughn, who was mayor of White Oak from 1996 to 2008, pled guilty to defrauding banks and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Vaughn, 61, made false statements and using a forged ID to obtain a loan.

Vaughn was the mayor of White Oak from 1996-2008. He was also the Gregg County Republican Party Chairman until December 2016. He also was once chairman of the Longview Regional Medical Center board of trustees and served on the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority board of directors.

