WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Easter is just around the corner and over at the Whitehouse Baptist Church they hosted a very special egg hunt.

These eggs create a beeping sound, helping visually impaired students find the treasure that’s hidden in plain sight.

The exercise isn’t just about finding plastic eggs with candy inside, it’s about finding out what they can do if given the opportunity.

Around 60 kids took part in the egg hunt and they were even greeted by the Easter bunny himself.

Organizers shared with us why it so important to give these children a chance to enjoy in on the fun.

“They get to be around their peer group today and see, hey, I’m not the only one out there. There’s other kiddos just like me. And so that’s one of the things that’s really beautiful about today is getting them involved in these activities, but developing those relationships with their peers.” said Lannette Burlingame, Region 7 Specialist.

And just in case if you forgot, Peter Cottontail will be making his stop in East Texas on Sunday, April 9 so get those baskets ready!