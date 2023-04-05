WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Our small town salute this week is in Whitehouse. A town that community members enjoy for their family-like community and its continued growth over the years.

“I’ve always loved small towns, and especially Whitehouse. Because of the people,” said David Spivey, owner of Ribmasters BBQ.

Whitehouse continues to expand in many ways.

Spivey has seen the growth first-hand over the last 16 years, “Several different businesses, lots of schools here for the size of it, and of course lots of homes, more and more people every year,” said Spivey.

Adding to that, having his restaurant in this town has allowed him to be involved with the lovely community the city has evolved into.

“I just couldn’t imagine being anywhere else and doing what we are doing here,” said Spivey.

Whitehouse was incorporated in 1953, a historical marker at First Baptist Church SBC commemorates the beginning of the city. Seven decades later, the community continues to build bonds.

Jacob Bird, the owner of Shee Bee’s Coffee and Shaved Ice Shop, built his shop with the intention of bringing more community members into his space. He admires the community in Whitehouse.

“Enormous amount of community support, people are out to help you whether you’re changing a tire on the side of the road,” said Bird.

Businesses always support one another.

“We have different business owners that come and dine with us and in turn, we trade with them, I mean we all support one another,” said Lisa Spivey.

Everyone enjoys coming together while cheering on their favorite star.

“Patrick Mahomes is a pretty big hit here, you know when it is the season, you’ll see paintings and signs, go Mahomes,” said Bird.

Hoping that Whitehouse continues to expand in the great way it has in the past several years.