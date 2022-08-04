WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Whitehouse announced the city council will hold public hearings on property tax rate and budget on Aug. 16.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16 the City Council will hold public hearings on the property tax rate and the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. At an Aug. 2 meeting, the council proposed keeping the overall property tax rate the same as prior years “to allow staff time to correct some calculations received from the Smith County Tax Office.”

During that meeting, the council expressed that they anticipate lowering the tax rate at the Aug. 16 meeting. The proposed budget includes two additional police officer positions and two additional firefighter positions as well as compensation increases for all public safety staff.

“We are facing a nationwide shortage in recruiting and retaining people in our police and fire departments,” said City Manager Leslie Black. “Increasing positions and pay will help ensure our citizens continue to receive quality service from these two departments.”

Those wanting to provide input on the budget and tax rate are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting scheduled for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at 311 E. Main St.