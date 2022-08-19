WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – This week the Whitehouse City Council voted to lower the tax rate.

During a meeting, council-members also approved the 2022-2023 budget.

With the budget, they are adding a community center and an 18% increase in salaries for public safety employees. This also includes money to hire two new police officers and two firefighters to provide safety for the people who live in Whitehouse.

The property tax rate will go down two cents for Whitehouse property owners from $.79 to $.77.