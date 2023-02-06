WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Whitehouse plans to honor Patrick Mahomes for his third trip to the Super Bowl in four years.

Mayor of Whitehouse James Wansley will make the day the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl, Feb. 12, Patrick Mahomes Day. Mayor Wansley’s proclamation will take place around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in the Whitehouse City Council Chambers at 311 East Main Street.

Mahomes is an East Texas native who played quarterback for the Whitehouse Wildcats. In his senior year with the Wildcats, Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes before going on to lead the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2021, KETK spoke with Mahomes’ former teammate Keagan Smith and he discussed how the town turned red to support Patrick and the Chiefs.

“If you drive through Whitehouse, just going through 110 looking left and right, you’ll see all of the Chiefs flags and everything else,” said Mahomes’ former teammate Keagan Smith. “We still have Whitehouse pride, but it’s like Whitehouse then Chiefs, and it’ll let you know where you’re at and what territory you’re in.”

Whitehouse ISD students and staff will be celebrating their Patrick Mahomes Day that Friday as well. The district asks that everyone wears red and their Chiefs gear to support Patrick and the team.