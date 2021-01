KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD congratulates alumnus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as they make there way to the Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship.

The city of Whitehouse will have a community-wide Chiefs Day on Friday, Feb. 5.

“We want to paint Whitehouse red! Make sure you’re wearing your Chiefs gear,” Whitehouse ISD said in a Facebook post.

Whitehouse ISD also released a video to take a look at last year’s Chiefs Day prior to the AFC championship.