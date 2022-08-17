WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD honored fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos on their first day back to school.

In a Facebook post, law enforcement can be seen in a line outside a Whitehouse elementary school with the caption that they’re ‘honoring Officer Bustos.’

Bustos died on July 29 morning after a traffic stop when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was 29 and leaves behind a wife, three children and countless other family and friends.

Several people spoke at his funeral service, including members of his church, his wife Gloria Bustos and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

“Lorenzo’s family will remember him for his bigger than life personality, sense of humor, deep family commitment and continual love,” according to his obituary. “His brothers and sisters in blue will remember his moral standards, high ethics, investigative knowledge, unmatched expertise, and his dedication to serving others. Being childhood sweethearts and lifelong soulmates, Gloria supported Lorenzo in fulfilling his lifetime commitment to law enforcement. Lorenzo was part of the generation who understood pressing through hardships with faith, strength and courage.”