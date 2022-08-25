WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school.

The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.”

The district said it was notified by an anonymous source of an alleged verbal threat against the high school, and they immediately contacted law enforcement and worked with them to investigate.

“A student was detained by Whitehouse PD and an investigation is ongoing,” the district said. “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”