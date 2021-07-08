Whitehouse ISD student, employee records compromised in cyberattack

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Student and employee records at Whitehouse ISD were compromised in a recent cyberattack, according to a release by the district Thursday morning.

The district said they are working with “third-party forensic specialists to investigate this matter, confirm its impact on our systems, and restore full and secure functionality to our systems as soon as possible.”

The statement said that the following information might involve:

Home addresses

Phone numbers

Social Security numbers

Whitehouse ISD spokeswoman Nikki Simmons said that the district “responded immediately to contain this incident” and that they are cooperating with law enforcement. Simmons said to KETK News she could not comment beyond what was given in the statement.

On the school’s Facebook page, the district wrote to a parent that they would be following the lead of the forensic specialists on how to notify families if their information was compromised.

Below is a copy of the full statement released by the district:

Whitehouse ISD recently experienced a disruption to certain computer systems due to a cybersecurity incident. We responded immediately to contain this incident. We are working diligently with third-party forensic specialists to investigate this matter, confirm its impact on our systems, and restore full and secure functionality to our systems as soon as possible.

Whitehouse ISD’s primary concern remains its students and community. Although our investigation is ongoing, unfortunately it appears that limited information relating to certain student and employee records was compromised. To the district’s knowledge, this information might include, but may not be limited to, personally identifiable information such as home addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers. Because of this, in addition to the technical experts we have partnered with to ensure our system is secure, we are also working with law enforcement and legal counsel to ensure all appropriate parties are notified and appropriate steps are taken to investigate this matter.

We appreciate your patience and understanding and apologize for any inconvenience. As the investigation continues, we ask that you direct all questions to WISD Communications Specialist Nikki Simmons at (903)839-5500 or by email at simmonsn@whitehouseisd.org