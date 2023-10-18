WHITEHOUSE, Texas — (KETK)- On Tuesday, Whitehouse ISD showed off its new emergency response system, called Mutualink, that aims to give officers real-time security

Inside the Smith County Emergency Operations Center, a dispatcher is the first to receive the call that allows law enforcement a live look at everything inside the building, on every floor and every angle.

Mutualink gives the district the ability to relay real time and accurate information to first responders during an emergency.

“It puts our eyes immediately inside that building during an incident,“ said Smith County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson. “We think that’s critical.”

Once first responders arrive on the scene, using information provided by Mutualink, they can clear the building of any danger. Jackson said this real-time information officers now have is crucial.

“As we all know, time saved [equals lives] saved a lot of times,” said Jackson. “Being able to get that real-time information in the hands of our first responders first-hand is a big deal.”

The Director of Whitehouse ISD Security Jeremy Black said parents in the district are thrilled with the changes to security.

“It’s all about explaining to our stakeholders, our parents, our students [and] our staff,” said Black. “Once they understand what we’re trying to do and what that looks like, everyone is usually on board with that.”