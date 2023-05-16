WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Many school districts around East Texas have students learning English as a second language. At Whitehouse ISD, they’re taking a very creative approach with Time Kettle earbuds.

They have 22 different languages spoken in the district and acquired the full amount of funding of $19,000 on Tuesday.

The earbuds will remove present-day language barriers.

Julissa Ceron, who was a viewer at the demonstration, said her mind was blown when she used the technology. She was understood while speaking her native language freely to someone who doesn’t know the language.

She was not understood when she was a little girl in school.

“I was really hard not knowing English, the teachers and everybody speaking to you and there was no way to communicate with anyone,” said Ceron.

The earbuds were originally made to help tourists but have now made their way to Whitehouse ISD’s classrooms

“This technology is going to allow parents and students to be able to communicate with staff without having language as a barrier,” said Pedro Tamez, Whitehouse ISD ESL.

The earpieces look like plain wireless earbuds, but they are powerful. Using the app, you can translate in real-time with voice and text translation.

“For me it’s Chinese, for you, would be English and we can have a natural conversation. In this case, we can speak our own language at the same time and the translation is almost instant,” said Lance Liu, Time Kettle liaison and education specialist.

They translate what one person says into the other person’s earbud in 0.5-3 seconds. It reports 95% accuracy in 40 languages and 93 accents.

Julissa is from El Salvador, and her type of Spanish is one of many different dialects available to choose from.

“Any kid can have different slangs so if you are from Columbia, Cuba, Mexico or El Salvador it’s the same language, but different slangs and the fact that you can change the different slangs is pretty cool,” said Ceron.

Entire groups of people can have their language interpreted.

“We can simply hand participants an earphone, so they can hear the conversation and the discourse as a group in their native language,” said Tamez.

No matter the language you cannot only be seen but heard.

This technology is not wished for anymore. It is here now.

Whitehouse ISD has been testing a limited number of devices this week. They are expecting 25 bundles that will start to be used by the end of the week.