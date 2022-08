WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Whitehouse City Council approved lowering the city’s property tax rate by $0.02 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The new rate will be $0.772891 per $100 of valuation of all taxable property; real, personal, and mixed, within the cooperate city limits of the City of Whitehouse.

The city’s taxable values rose 17% from $464,520,540 to $546,629,985, an increase of 17.6%, according to information presented in the meeting.