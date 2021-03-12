Whitehouse man dies after 18-wheeler rolls over into ditch during crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man from Whitehouse passed away after a crash. He was driving an 18-wheeler that rolled over into a ditch near IH-20.

DPS Troopers responded to the fatal wreck around 11:41 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of a 2021 freightliner towing a trailer was going eastbound on IH-20. The vehicle was in the left lane and it started to cross over into the center median lane, according to DPS.

The driver of the trailer tried to merge back into the left lane, but the vehicle jackknifed.

A truck and the trailer crossed both eastbound lanes, the latter collided with a guardrail that separated the lanes.

The trailer rolled over to the right and stopped in the south ditch of IH-20. The truck went the other way and landed upright in the ditch.

The driver of the trailer was Jody Anthony Bobeck, 55, of Whitehouse. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd – Longview. He later passed away there, and he was then transported to Stewarts Funeral Home in Tyler.