ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man from Whitehouse possibly drowned on Lake Palestine on Monday, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Anderson County Game Wardens said they were called around 7:10 p.m. about the incident which happened near the Deep End boat ramp. The man was swimming near the shore when officials said people nearby couldn’t see him in the water anymore.

A fisherman was able find the 24-year-old man with a side-scan sonar on his boat. A firefighter with the Frankston Volunteer Fire Department helped remove the victim from the lake, according to officials.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead on Tuesday by Cherokee County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson. Officials said the man possibly died from drowning, but they have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause.