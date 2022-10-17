TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant.

Jackson Lee Davis, 26 of Whitehouse, was arrested in February after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a press conference at the time that Davis had drawn a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed it at two deputies.

According to law enforcement, deputies responded to the scene after a call was made about shots being fired in the 1800 block of Highway 69 where a man who was later identified as Davis was seen exiting a car holding a book in one hand with the other hidden behind his back.

Officials said the first responding deputy was attempting to speak with him when the second deputy arrived for backup, and Davis threw the book at the deputy before running behind a light pole.

Davis then drew the gun, according to Smith and allegedly ignored commands to drop the gun and the officers began firing shots at Davis. He was hit once in the abdomen.

EMS was dispatched to the scene and officials said Davis was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. Since pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant, Davis has been sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication with 700 hours of community service.