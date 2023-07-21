WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man has turned his yard into the site of a new community book exchange.

The book stand, decorated with painted sunflowers, includes a shelf and drawers full of books including a small clear bin that reads TAKE 1, LEAVE 1.

The shelf contains mostly adult books with a few for younger audiences. The man behind it all is Whitehouse resident Charles Williams.

“I have seen some of these exchanges in other places, walking trails, in other neighborhoods, in other little towns, and got interested in doing it for our neighborhood,” Williams said. “We have neighbors who walk, come by with their children and so forth. I thought maybe it might interest them, so I wanted to do one on my own.”

It’s located right behind Gateway Baptist Church off Highway 110.