WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley participated in the 2nd annual Mayor Mayhem Contest on Wednesday during the March for Meals celebration.

March for Meals is a celebration that commemorates the day that President Nixon signed a measure into law that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a nutrition program for people 60 years or older back on March 22, 1972.

People across the county have been celebrating during the month of March since 2002 to raise awareness for the Meals on Wheels.

2023 will be the second year the Mayor Mayhem Contest has been held where they invite every mayor, city manager or city leader of any kind to deliver meals during the month of March to raise awareness in the community.

According to Meals on Wheels, each city leader that decides to participate will submit a video to Meals on Wheels of them delivering food and the most likes received on their Facebook page on April 10 will win. If a leader recruits one or two people to join them on their delivery day, they will receive double or triple the votes.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley dressed up as Uncle Sam and delivered roses and sugar free carrot cakes with the City of Whitehouse logo on top. Wansley recruited fire chief Madison Johnson and Ministerial Alliance member Anthony Johnson to join him on his delivery day to get those extra points.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate, visit their website.