Whitehouse native competes in new Disney+ cooking series

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Many in East Texas may know him from Kool Kakes By Dylan. Dylan Humphrey of Whitehouse is cooking up competition on the newest Disney+ series Foodtastic.

“Walking on a Disney set, it’s breathtaking. It’s mind-blowing. It’s absolutely surreal,” said Dylan Humphrey.

The 27-year-old chef found his culinary passion at an early age.

“I started baking when I was 12 years old. I would bake in my grandma’s kitchen, and that’s kind of where the cake part started, and I took classes at an arts and crafts store when I was 12. Made my first wedding cake when I was 13,” said Humphrey.

Running a business in high school to opening his Whitehouse storefront at age 21, when he was asked to be on Food Network for the first time. However, he describes filming with Disney as being…

“Unlike any other show experience I’ve ever had,” said Humphrey. “So our episode was the Lion King, and we were given the adult Simba, so we had to create the adult Simba part of his storyline.”

Highly skilled chefs work to create larger-than-life sculptures out of food.

“I had the opportunity to work with two other cake decorators from Florida, and my role in this piece was a lot of the background scenery and details and just a lot of the little things to make it just pop and come together,” said Humphrey.

The team took everyday kitchen food and made it a work of art.

“All-in-all, to make this larger than life foodscape, it took us about three days of about 12-to-14 hour days to create this,” said Humphrey.

Well-known actress Keke Palmer hosts the show.

“I really can’t wait to see the final piece come together on the big screen,” said Humphrey.

Episodes of Foodtastic are available to stream on Disney Plus.