TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his foundation 15 and the Mahomies announced a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The partnership is set to help fund scholarships for up to 300 students to attend Mentoring Alliance after school programs in Tyler and Whitehouse. The foundation, led by Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes, is making a total of $1.625 million in contributions and a multi-year commitment to support Boys and Girls Club of America.

“We are truly excited to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America by investing in the future of children,” Patrick said. “Kids who attend a Club, like Brittany once did, are provided with the necessary tools and resources to help this generation not only thrive but lead with compassion and purpose.”

The Mentoring Alliance said in a release that they are excited to team up with Patrick and his foundation to serve children and families in the community.

“Patrick and Brittany have deep roots in East Texas and share our passion for kids and families in this community,” Mentoring Alliance President and CEO Kevin East said. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Mahomes. Their contribution to our scholarship fund will be a tremendous blessing to the working families we serve, giving hundreds of kids access to affordable, quality programs.”