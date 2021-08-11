Whitehouse opens fall camp with new head coach

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Wildcats finished 8-3 last season and made the playoffs, but now look to build on that success with a new head football coach.

The Whitehouse Wildcats are coming into this season under new leadership, Head Coach Kyle Westerberg says he is trying to bring a new intensity to the program.

“I tell these guys every day is the work they put in is the work they get out, so what we’re trying to stress to them is to put 100% effort in every day and the rest will take care of itself,” Head Coach Kyle Westerberg said.

The Wildcats return familiar faces on the offensive side of the ball, but Coach Westerberg will have his hands full developing a new offensive line.

“Guys are stepping up and the biggest thing with them is growing physically and mentally. I felt like those guys had a great summer and they’re getting better but it’s going to be week by week,” tells Coach Westerberg.

One key part in the Wildcat’s game is their quarterback Joey Conflitti, but Coach Westerberg is pushing him to be more of a coach on the field.

“Right now, I’m trying to develop him as being a leader along with being a great quarterback, so he’s got a big role this year,” Coach Westerberg said.

“Be more vocal and encourage people from a day-to-day basis and make sure everyone has energy whenever they come to practice,” declares Quarterback Joey Conflitti.

Although Whitehouse is a young team, players feel an x-factor this season will be their secondary on defense.

“I think our DBS are very good and probably the best in the district. We make plays every day, full speed, moving around the field all the time,” safety Jyden Brandon said.

“They get a lot of work in and they’re always putting in hard work and they have great dedication to what they own,” said Conflitti.

Whitehouse made the playoffs last season and they’re looking to make a deep run but they know finishing games strong will be key.

The Wildcats kick off the 2021 season against Forney on Aug. 27.