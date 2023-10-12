WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A disabled veteran in Whitehouse is fighting for his property after an energy company said they plan to build a pipeline on his land.

“It’s going to be within 100 feet of my house,” said Anthony Voss, property owner.

Anthony, who has a traumatic brain injury which causes double vision, migraines and light sensitivity, moved to Whitehouse two years ago with his wife Pamela specifically for a dome-style home surrounded by trees.

“I’m a disabled vet and I have a light sensitivity, so these trees are essential to my livelihood,” Anthony said.

One day they received a letter in the mail informing them that Atmos Energy was looking to build a pipeline through their land, which would remove most of the nature around the house.

“These trees are like my wheelchair, I mean, they are a part of my life, and they’re just coming in here and taking my trees and basically my wheelchair and my way of life away,” Anthony said.

Anthony and his wife refused the first compensation offer given to them and attended a special session where he says no one really listened to them.

“We decided to go ahead and hire a lawyer and we’re going to fight the basis of the overall damages, you know, to not only my property but my livelihood,” Anthony said.

On Sept. 29, a representative from Atmos was supposed to come by and make sure everything was placed correctly, but they reportedly canceled. Since then, the Voss’ say Atmos has gone quiet.

“So as of today, no one from Atmos has actually physically been here to understand what our concerns are,” Anthony said.

KETK News reached out to Atmos seven times through email, hearing back from them Thursday afternoon with the following statement:

“Thank you for the opportunity to share some information about our easement process. In order to safely and reliably provide natural gas to our customers, Atmos Energy must from time to time install new pipelines that may pass through or use the property of others. When we determine there is a public necessity to acquire a new easement over private property, our goal is to both minimize the impact and pay just compensation to the landowner. Here, the project is a transmission pipeline required to continue to meet the energy demands of the state as we continue to provide safe and reliable natural gas service. We have contacted affected landowners to share the scope of the project and better understand the needs and uses of the potentially impacted properties. We always prefer to acquire property rights through negotiation. When that is not possible, the courts have a process for acquiring the easement and compensating the landowner. We value the communities we serve and always strive to treat property owners with courtesy and respect. We are available to our landowners to answer questions they may have regarding the project.” Atmos Energy

“Just want resolution in a response and to meet in the middle and work together to come up with a plan that helps the community, but doesn’t disadvantage us in the process,” said Pamela Voss, property owner.

Anthony explained he just wants the energy company to do the right thing, and that they can get everything resolved soon.

“I’m not going to roll over,” he said. “I mean, you’re basically almost killing me and torturing me in my own house when you’re going to take these trees away.”

Anthony says his next steps are to write a letter to Congressman Nathaniel Moran in hopes he can get answers.