Whitehouse Wildcats golf team hosts putting tournament to provide scholarships

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – It is football season right now and when spring rolls around high school golf will return to East Texas.

The Whitehouse Wildcats are working hard to get ready for the season. Dozens of parents, students and community members came together at Putt Putt Golf and Games in Tyler to support the Wildcats.

More than a handful of local sponsors attended to not only play some mini golf, but to help these high school students on the team say this event is for sure a hole in one.

“We never done something like this, a putt putt tournament, so it’s cool to finally be doing a fundraiser that involves the sport we play. It is great to see everyone come out here tonight this is way more than we could’ve hoped.” Ally Navarro, Whitehouse senior

There were more than 30 teams of people that showed up Tuesday ready to play outdoors while helping get scholarship money for the teens. At the end of the night the winners received prizes.

Since this was the first fundraiser they ever had, they didn’t have a target number for the Wildcats of raise more than one-thousand dollars tonight.