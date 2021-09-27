Who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some people are eligible to get a booster COVID-19 vaccine, according to advisors for the CDC.

Booster vaccines as well as first and second dose vaccines are available in East Texas.

“If you have not received your vaccine yet, please consider doing that,” said George Roberts of NET Health.

Also, people must wait some time before getting a third shot.

“Those folks can go get that booster again if it’s six months past leading that primary series,” said Douglas Lovelady with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

NET Health and the Marshall Harrison County Health District are providing the third vaccine to people who qualify such as first responders and teachers.

The following people in certain age groups can receive a booster shot:

65+ or those who live in long term care facilities

50-64 and you have underlying health conditions

18-49 with underlying health conditions

18-64 if you work a job where you’re around high levels of COVID-19 exposure

Also mixing and matching vaccine brands is not currently authorized by the FDA or recommended by the CDC.