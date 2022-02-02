TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With colder weather entering the area, the city of Tyler released a list of officials to call in the event that a tree or limb falls, power outages, downed power lines and more.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Rave alerts, follow the City’s social media channels and visit the City’s website regularly during an extreme weather event for information.

City of Tyler offices and facilities will be closed on Feb. 3, but there are still ways to call and report certain circumstances.

To report a fallen tree or limb within Tyler city limits:

Contact the Streets Department at 903-531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Contact the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at 903-531-1000 during off-duty hours.

To report power outages:

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.

To report downed power lines:

Contact the Tyler Police Department’s non-emergency line at 903-531-1000.

Tyler Street Department

Crews will focus on clearing bridges, overpasses and the hospital district. Visit our website to see a full list of roads. All State Highways within the city are handled by the Texas Department of Transportation and usually follow Interstate 20 and Toll 49 in priority. Smaller residential roads will not be sanded or deiced.

Tyler Transit and Solid Waste

Drivers will start routes as scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 3. If road conditions worsen, these departments will send out a notice of cancellation.

Tyler Water Utilities

Tyler Water Utilities customers can make payments online or over the phone by calling 903-531-1230.

Water Main Breaks can be reported online. Any significant breaks that could affect service will be notified through RAVE Alert. For emergencies, please call the Water Service Center at 903-531-1285. After hours, please call 903-597-6541.

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Customers should contact their airline for flight delays or cancelations.

Tyler Municipal Court

The Municipal Court has canceled all court hearings scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4.

If you are scheduled to appear in person, please email the court at Municrt@TylerTexas.com to provide your contact information and be scheduled for a virtual hearing. If you are already scheduled for a virtual hearing, your remote appearance will be rescheduled. You will receive an updated email with the link and instructions for the day of your hearing. Court hearings will resume on Monday, Feb. 7 at 8 a.m.

If you have a pending deadline, you may visit the website to obtain options for handling and/or paying your citation(s).