TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many Tyler residents were concerned Tuesday night when a tornado warning was issued for the area but outdoor sirens did not sound off.

According to Adrianna Rodriguez with the City of Tyler, the sirens didn’t go off the first time they were activated Tuesday night. A company from out of state is looking at the sirens to investigate what happened and try to prevent it from happening again.

The City of Tyler posted on Facebook that though they did face issues last night, the siren system is now back online.

Rodriguez gave a reminder that tornado sirens are not meant to be heard inside of your house. For the latest city-wide alerts, you can sign up for Tyler Smart 911.

