Why Longview didn’t have the same water, power issues as most of Texas during winter storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A severe winter storm left millions without power and even caused deaths throughout the state of Texas, but at least one East Texas city managed to weather the storm with minimal consequences.

Longview was able to keep water and power on throughout the storm. Mayor Andy Mack said that there was an increase in water usage during the storm, but nothing they couldn’t keep up with.

“We had backup generators, we had everything we needed to keep our facility running,” Mack said.

Mack said that securing a 100-year water contract meant they were well prepared. Longview also has three water treatment plants capable of delivering 52 million gallons per day.

“That happened when we secured our water contract for the 100 years of water many, many years ago, so Longview was well prepared,” Mack said. “And I think we did well throughout this storm. I hope we don’t see one again for a while, but we can’t control Mother Nature.”

Another reason why Longview was able to keep the lights on: they’re not a part of the Energy Reliability Council of Texas’ grid. The city gets power from another source, so it escaped the rolling blackouts by ERCOT.

In a statewide press conference Wednesday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott said he will make restructuring and investigating ERCOT a top legislative priority.

While Longview dodged many problems associated with the winter weather, other East Texas cities weren’t so lucky.

As of Wednesday, several cities are still under boil water notices. Many residents are dealing with broken pipes and water damage.