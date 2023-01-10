JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf.

A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several “banned books” lists throughout the nation since it was published in 2006.

The book tackles the author’s childhood and relationship with her father who was director of the town’s funeral home, referred to by her family as the “Fun Home.”

The photos that the viewer shared included what some would say is a graphic, sexual scene between two young people.

After doing our own research, we found that schools across the country have had parents complain about this particular book. Other states we found include Nevada, Missouri and Kansas.

“That it was not part of our curriculum and required reading, this was checked out by very few students,” said Grace Traylor, Communications Director of Jacksonville ISD.

Traylor explained why parents raised concern over the available material.

“This book did have some inappropriate material in it,” said Traylor.

Traylor added that it should have never been in the school in the first place.

“We’ll track it back as far as where it came from, and determine how that arrived at our school district,” said Traylor.

She said that the curriculum department along with others have teamed up to determine where the book came from and how it ended up in the freshman English classroom.

“We’ll do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” said Traylor.

On Monday, the school met with parents and the high school principal. Traylor says the meeting went well, she heard great feedback from several parents, and she is hopeful they believe in the district to handle the situation the best that they can.