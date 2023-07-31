TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The intense heat will continue through out the week possibly breaking record temperatures.

The Texas A&M forest service updated their Texas outdoor burn map showing 155 counties under the ordinance.

12 East Texas counties are under a burn ban and with more dry weather ahead we could see more added.

East Texas counties like Smith and Gregg are still watching to see if conditions get worse.

“Anytime we have these consecutive upper 90 to 100 degree days it dries the fuels out and if you are in anywhere of the state where precipitation has been limited then of course you will get wildfire conditions,” said Sean Dugan with the Texas A&M forest service.

Smith County is not under the ordinance, but their fire marshal’s office posted on Facebook today encouraging citizens to not burn at all.

“The conditions were much different last year definitely at this time that index was 100 plus points over where we are at today, but each day it is pointing in that direction, “said Smith County Fire Marshal, Paul Findley.

Gregg County is also not currently under a burn ban, but are steadily monitoring outdoor conditions.

“The dangers are creeping up there but again according to the mathematical system that the forestry forest uses between humidity and moisture and things like that we haven’t the quite high levels like they are a little south of us,” said Captain of the Longview Fire Department, Marcus Delaney.

Severe drought and a lack of precipitation are the main factors when determining a burn ban.

Texas A&M models show Gregg and Smith counties in a relatively high fire danger while the southern counties are labeled very high.

“When it gets into the 90th percentile that’s a time in which counties really start looking at it, those KBDI indexes you mentioned when they get into the 600-700 range,” said Dugan.

Dry grass is a huge factor in how many fires start.

It is important to use extreme caution while doing anything that could spark a fire.

“Outdoor burning or any operation that could result in a spark and or a fire. Its never a good idea to leave a fire unattended, its absolutely critical that its not left unattended,” said Findley.

The Texas A&M models are a resource for county and city members to use and gauge if a burn ban is required or not.

They urge residents to stay extremely cautious of anything can could ignite a flame.

Tuesday morning, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office will be speaking at commissioners court about the current drought and fire conditions.