TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday at 1:20 p.m. central time, the nation will receive a practice emergency alert.

“One facet of that is television and the other facet of that is your cellphone,” said Jessica Pebsworth, communication director for the City of Lufkin.

Once every three years, FEMA partners with the FCC to test the efficiency of their system.

“To make sure that the system’s in place, that it’s working correctly. So that if we were to have some horrific catastrophic event happen that people know they are getting their alerts like their supposed to,” said Pebsworth.

The message will be in English or Spanish and it will say the following on your devices:

“This is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system. No action is needed.”

Even if your phone is on silent or you’ve turned the settings off, you will receive the alert.

“This is just a test, there is no action required and FEMA is required to do this testing every 3 years,” said Pebsworth.

The sound is alarming to most but it is to keep you and your family as safe as possible.

In case the alert is postponed, because of widespread severe weather, the backup testing date is later this month on Oct. 11.