TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over the past 40 years, the number of wild hogs has grown exponentially in Texas. In 1982, almost half the state reported populations. In 2019, that number is now at 99% of counties.

About 10 years ago, the estimate of agriculture damage was around $52 million.

Now that number is expected to be around $500 million.

Officials said the problem has grown so drastically is because pigs have no defined mating season and reach maturity quickly and can have multiple litters a year.

“Any predators that would go after a pig they’re really not there anymore so really right now wild pigs only have one predator left out on the plain and that is us humans,” James Long with the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute said.

There are some tools for mitigation of these animals, such as trapping, snaring, shooting or using trained dogs.

Texas A&M AgriLife said that as of now there are no toxicants that are legal in the state of Texas and even if they do become legal, it is not the answer to getting rid of these animals.