APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A wildfire began due to a hay baler catching fire in Apple Springs.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said due to the quick response by several local fire departments the fire was quickly under control. As of 3:40 p.m., the Forest Service and other fire fighters were still on the scene attempting to put out small fire spots.

Courtesy: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Courtesy: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Courtesy: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Courtesy: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Courtesy: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace

Courtesy: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace