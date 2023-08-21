APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A wildfire began due to a hay baler catching fire in Apple Springs.
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said due to the quick response by several local fire departments the fire was quickly under control. As of 3:40 p.m., the Forest Service and other fire fighters were still on the scene attempting to put out small fire spots.
“This fire was started when a hay baler caught fire. The hot dry weather is going to only get worse over the course of a few weeks. Please be mindful with anything that could start a fire.”Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace