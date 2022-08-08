UPDATE – A wildfire near Lindale is now contained according to Smith County officials.

The fire started outside a wood shed, and spread to the surrounding woods. Officials are currently guessing the fire to be around one acre, said no one was home at the time and that no structures were damaged during the fire.

Smith County ESM 2 is still on the scene to make sure the fire will not restart, and the investigation is ongoing until the home owners can be contacted, according to officials.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Officials said multiple departments are working to contain a wildfire that is a threat to structures near Lindale.

The fire is on 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, and Dixie, Lindale and Mineola fire departments have responded to the scene.