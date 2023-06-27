MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The National Park Service awarded Wiley College a $500,000 grant to preserve and restore historic buildings.

This grant is part of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Historic Preservation Fund, which also awarded 13 other HBCU’s in the nation this time around. Since the 1990s, the National Park Service has awarded more than $60 million in grants to active HBCUs, with the goal of identifying and restoring structures on campus that are historically significant and physically threatened.

Wiley College said this grant will support the final phase of their project to preserve the Pemberton-Wiley Complex.

Pemberton High School served as the only school for Black students in Marshall before desegregation, and its building is still located on the Wiley College campus. It holds major historical significance, as explained by Wiley College Director of Administrative Services Ivan White, who graduated from Pemberton High School in 1967.

“The Wiley-Pemberton Complex continues to be an important space for former high school attendees like me,” White said. “Having attended Pemberton High School when Marshall education was segregated, the preservation of this buildings ensures history is protected.”

The campus is named for the first graduate of Wiley College, H.B. Pemberton, Sr., who petitioned the city, advocated and fundraised for what would eventually be Marshall’s first African American Public School.

He continued his work in 1925 when he petitioned for a new school, which was successfully purchased and that same year and operated until its closure in the 70s. To honor the school’s founder, the school board unanimously voted in 1941 to change the school’s name to H.B. Pemberton High School.

“The National Park Service program to preserve buildings at HBCUs is helping to ensure that America’s rich history is always in our collective memories,” Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton Jr. said. “The use of these funds to update the Pemberton – Wiley Complex will make it more accessible to members of the community and solidify its historical legacy.”

The Wiley College Preservation Project is scheduled to be completed by March 2024.