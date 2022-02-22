MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Wiley College received funding focused on arts and entertainment from The Propel Center, according to a release.

The Propel Center is “committed to advancing education by serving as a global leadership and innovation hub for HBCUs.” 15 institutions throughout the United States were selected to receive $3 million collectively.

“We believe all students should have access to the tools, resources and opportunities to change the world,” said Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple. “The HBCU community is full of creativity and vision, and we’re proud to support new programming and pathways to drive meaningful change through the Propel Impact Grants.”

University of the District of Columbia, Morehouse School of Medicine, Delaware State University Foundation, Alabama State University and Southern University Agricultural Research & Extension Center were named the five finalists to be awarded agri-tech grants.

Wiley College, Jackson State University, Prairie View A&M University, Bishop State Community College, Miles College, Bethune Cookman University, Benedict College, Simmons College of Kentucky, Edward Waters University and HBCUvc are among those chosen for funding focused on the arts and entertainment.

The Vice President of Impact and Engagement at Propel, Dr. Cortney Harris said that Propel was blown away by the innovation in the projects that the institutions presented and that they are excited about the expansion and exposure the students will gain.

The distribution of the arts and entertainment and agri-tech grants began in January and the second round of impact grants focused on health, social justice and entrepreneurship, will be released in February 2022.