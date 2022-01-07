Wiley College returns to school with virtual classes and mask mandate, campus-wide quarantine

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – As COVID-19 cases spike throughout the country, Wiley College is implementing several safety measures including a campus-wide quarantine and mandatory mask policy.

According to a release from the college, students who choose not to wear a mask will be subject to suspension from the campus. Masks are required in all buildings, offices, shared spaces and where other people are present (including outside).

Faculty and staff will be required to test for COVID-19 prior to the start of their workday.

Students must return to campus on Jan. 8 or Jan. 9. Classes will start on Jan. 10. All students are required to go to Dogan Hall for mandatory COVID testing. They can schedule through this link.

Students are now only allowed one person to help them move in. The person must also test during the scheduled appointment process. Students or guests who test positive for COVID-19 will have to return home and quarantine away from campus.

Student who arrive after Jan. 12 will be placed in isolation in Jackson Hall for up to two weeks after completing the COVID test upon their initial arrival.

The Spring 2022 semester will begin in a quarantine status, according to the college. Campus quarantine means all students will have to stay on campus for the first 14-days to manage any potential spread, particularly of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.

Campus quarantine includes the following measures:

Limited off-campus interactions (requests to leave campus will be reviewed through the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management)

No large gatherings or campus events

Required participation in random and/or regular COVID-19 testing

Mandatory mask-wearing

No visitor/guest policy

Virtual classes

In addition to these guidelines, campus activities will be limited to groups of no more than 10-15 people.