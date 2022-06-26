WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) — The Wills Point ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday, June 23 to appoint Dr. Barbie McMath as Wills Point ISD Acting Superintendent until an interim superintendent is named.

Dr. Barbie McMath

McMath has served as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction since 2016.

“The Board of Trustees is confident that Dr. McMath can serve as the acting superintendent during this period of transition as the board solidifies an interim superintendent before starting the search for our next superintendent of schools,” said Board President George Wilcoxson. “The board will continue to do our due diligence in finding the next man or woman to lead Wills Point ISD into the next chapter. We are sure that our staff and community will continue to move forward in a manner of excellence, making us all Wills Point Proud.”