WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD has announced the finalist to replace former Superintendent Dr. Scott Caloss who resigned in June of 2022.

The Wills Point ISD Board of Trustees named Richard Cooper as the lone finalist to be the Wills Point Superintendent on Friday, Dec. 16 at a special board meeting. Cooper is currently the Superintendent of Corrigan-Camden ISD, which had a TEA Academic Rating of “A” in the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr. Bruce Wood spent the last six months conducting a nationwide superintendent candidate search for the board.

Cooper served as the Superintendent in Kennard ISD and Garrison ISD previously. He has a wife Mendi, who is an academic coach. They have a son named Bryson who is 11-years-old.