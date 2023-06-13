WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD has announced their selection for the district’s new Chief of Police.

On Tuesday, Wills Point ISD announced Lori Meyers as the new Chief of Police for the district. The district said that Meyers comes to Wills Point ISD with over 23 years of experience as a law enforcement officer with 10 of those years serving school districts. The former Chief of Police Tim Sharfenburg tenured his resignation in May.

The district expressed their excitement about the new hire in a Facebook post.

“Chief Meyers comes to Wills Point ISD highly recommended,” said Brian Clements, WPISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations. “Chief Meyers has a great record of professionalism and rapport with staff and students. We are thankful for her knowledge and expertise, I am confident that she will keep our WPISD students and staff safe.”