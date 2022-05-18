WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A Wills Point ISD student was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening, according to the school district.

The district said that the accident happened on Highway 80 and the remaining three passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

WPISD will have additional counselors available for the remainder of the week to talk with any students who need support.

“We ask that you show kindness and compassion to those around you as we walk through this together,” said Superintendent Scott Caloss.

The Wills Point Police Department also extended their deepest condolences to all families involved.

“As the days to come will be days no one will forget, we as the Wills Point Police Department along with the Wills Point Independent School District Police Department, want anyone and everyone to know we are here for you!!” according to a statement from WPPD.