WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Wills Point Police Department along with Wills Point ISD and the Department of Public Safety have been conducting an investigation for the last several weeks that has now led to the arrest of a Marshall man.

Aaron Alvarez allegedly made fake social media profiles and solicited juvenile girls for pornographic images.

As the investigation continued, officials drafted 10 felony arrest warrants along with additional search warrants for all of Alvarez’s electronic devices.

Alvarez was arrested a short time ago at his home in Marshall by both Wills Point agencies, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County and Longview DPS.

The 10 felony warrants include five for possession of child pornography and five for sexual performance by a child. Will Point PD said that this incident will be a continued investigation by several agencies.

“We want to thank all the agencies for their continued assistance during this investigation,” said Wills Point PD Chief Aaron Long.

Wills Point ISD and the Wills Point PD said in a Facebook post that they strongly encourage families to monitor their students online activity.

“To keep children safe, it is imperative that we have conversations regarding appropriate online behavior, what to do if you are contacted by an unknown person via social media and the consequences of inappropriate and/or illegal behavior,” said Wills Point ISD in a Facebook post.

If anyone has any questions, they should contact an administrator or the Wills Point ISD PD at 903-873-5100.

In addition, Wills Point ISD also added a list of resources regarding internet safety found on willspointisd.onlinesafeyhub.